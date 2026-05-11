Internet Compares Trisha Krishnan's Look From Vijay's Oath Ceremony To Aishwarya Rai's 2000 Appearance

On May 10, 2026, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, giving the state its first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in nearly 60 years.

From the actor-politician's speech to his power dressing, several videos from the event went viral. Amid the buzz, Trisha Krishnan grabbed the spotlight by arriving in an ice-blue silk saree. She was captured hugging Vijay's mother at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai, and later leaving the venue, where she was mobbed by fans.

Trisha's simple, elegant, yet traditional look impressed many fashionistas, but the internet seems to think that it was inspired by Aishwarya Rai.

Internet Compares Trisha Krishnan's Look With Aishwarya Rai

For Vijay's swearing-in ceremony as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Trisha opted for a blue saree by Pothys - The Aalayam of Textiles. She paired it with a custom blouse by Niram and diamond-ruby jewels by GRT Jewellers. Completing her look was a gajra-adorned low bun, kohl-lined eyes, and a dewy makeup finish.

Since internet users have a habit of digging into the past, an image of Aishwarya Rai from her meeting with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000 is going viral. She wore a similar saree in the same hue, featuring embroidery with golden thread. The actor completed the look with gold jewellery, a centre-parted bun, winged eyeliner, and pink lipstick.

Comparing the images of the two actors, an X user captioned the post, "Nandini and Kundavai." The user referred to them by their onscreen names from Ponniyin Selvan films. Sharing Aishwarya's image, the same user questioned how fans could forget her saree.

Another user compared Trisha's picture with a screenshot from Aishwarya's Kandukondain Kandukondain (2000). Commenting on the picture, one more user shared images from her meeting with former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and the caption read, "This was the template."

An Instagram user shared the same pictures to compare the looks of the two actors, more than two decades apart. However, the user got the reference to Aishwarya's outfit wrong. The post mentioned that Trisha wore the same saree as Aishwarya did in her film Iruvar, but it was actually a picture she had shared on Instagram.

Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai featured in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: I (2022) and Ponniyin Selvan: II (2023).

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