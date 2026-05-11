Dia Mirza On Parenting Stepdaughter Samaira And Son Avyaan: 'They Should Not Feel Judged'

Dia Mirza, Miss Asia Pacific International 2000, made her debut with Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein in 2001. She has played many roles on screen, but off-screen, she enjoys spending time with family, including her husband, Vaibhav Rekhi, son Avyaan, and stepdaughter Samaira.

The couple got married in an intimate ceremony in February 2021. They welcomed a son, Avyaan, in May 2021. The actor continues to share adorable pictures with her son and stepdaughter, Samaira.

On Mother's Day, the actor got candid with Screen and shared how she balances her career and motherhood. She also opened up about her parenting style.

Dia Mirza's Child-Led Parenting Style

Samaira is 17 years old, while Avyaan is only five. Since there is a 12-year age gap between the two, Dia Mirza's parenting approach to each is completely different.

"The dynamic is very different with Samaira and Avyaan. I've always approached parenting with one simple principle - child-led. It is very important as a parent that your children feel loved, safe, and they are not judged. With Samaira, it is very different because she is 17 and going through a rollercoaster of changes. It's extremely challenging," she said.

Bond Between Samaira And Avyaan

Siblings often share a relationship like Tom and Jerry. They love each other, throw tantrums, bicker, and often unite when it comes to planning mischief.

But when two siblings are 12 years apart, the bond often develops more sweet than sour. Speaking about the children, the Dhak Dhak actor said, "Sometimes, it brings out the worst side of me, and makes me internalise about how I can show up better. It also makes you extremely vulnerable. With the younger one, he has such a distinct personality. They are so different but so alike. It's so interesting to see their dynamic, love, and really incredible bond. Samaira becomes seven when she is with Avyaan."

The actor also spoke about the 'modern family' dynamics. "I think every family is unique and the emotional landscape of each family is different," she said, adding, "In our case, we are learning and navigating every day, trying to do our best. That's enough, that's all that really matters."

She credited the children for understanding. "There is a core unit, and that's the four of us, and nothing in the world can shake it," she shared.

Motherhood, Weight Gain, And Trolling

Recently, Swara Bhaskar and Patralekha were targeted for their weight gain after embracing motherhood. Both actors took to their social media accounts to share their side of the story and slam people for holding "impossible" standards against new mothers.

Speaking about the subject, Dia Mirza told the publication that one cannot generalise because motherhood looks different for everyone. "But of course, there are certain common factors - the expectation to be a certain body type, the judgment that comes with it, the kind of roles that are offered or not offered because you are a certain body type," she acknowledged.

She added that the "expectation and judgement" are "ridiculous" and "unfair". They are also not reserved for actresses alone, but for women in society at large. "I find it appalling and deeply disrespectful," she said.

She said that there are social structures in place that dictate how a woman should look or behave after having a baby. However, no one has the right to tell a new mother how she should look. "One size doesn't fit all; every woman's body doesn't respond the same way to pregnancy," she noted.

She also added that the Indian film industry has evolved significantly over the years. From motherhood being an endpoint for actors in the 80s and 90s to now being offered better roles, she said that the narratives are changing, and the audience is also more accepting.

"I don't feel the need to chase everything. Purpose matters deeply now more than ever before. I have gotten my life's best parts after I became a mother," the 44-year-old actor concluded.

Dia Mirza has featured in films like Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Thappad (2020), Kurbaan (2009), and Sanju (2018), among others. She has also starred in series like Kaafir (2019) and IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (2024).

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