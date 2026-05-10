At Vijay's Oath Ceremony In Tamil Nadu, Trisha Krishnan Stuns In A Silk Saree And Gajra-Adorned Bun

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Chandrasekar Joseph Vijay is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. After uncertainty loomed over the formation of the state government following the assembly election results on Monday, the actor-politician's party has crossed the majority mark of 118 in the Tamil Nadu Assembly after multiple meetings and negotiations with potential allies.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai is all decked out for Vijay's oath-taking ceremony as Tamil Nadu prepares for its first non-DMK, non-AIADMK government in nearly six decades. Amid this political event, actor Trisha Krishnan has already grabbed everyone's attention.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/oCevs6N1Wx — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

She arrived at the oath ceremony, making a statement in an ice-blue silk saree paired with a bun adorned with malli poo (jasmine flowers).

Trisha Krishnan At Vijay's Oath Ceremony As Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister

Trisha Krishnan arrived at Chennai's Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium. Amid the spectators waiting for the oath ceremony to begin, she stood out in a blue silk saree. She was accompanied by her mother, Uma Krishnan.

The actor was wearing what looked like a Kanjivaram drape fit for collectors. It featured motifs and borders woven with golden thread.

Tamil Nadu: Actor Trisha Krishnan at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai, where TVK Chief C Joseph Vijay will take oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, shortly. pic.twitter.com/VmvDUqIjIq — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2026

Setting a contrast against the saree was a cream-hued blouse with golden threadwork. Trisha went with a traditional look as she opted for a centre-parted low-lying bun that she adorned with a gajra.

To complete the look, she opted for a diamond-encrusted necklace and earrings with rubies at the centre. For makeup, she kept it simple and sleek with tones of pink. Ditching the eyeliner, she lined her eyes with kohl, added blush to her cheeks, and finished with a mauve-toned lip shade. Not to mention a small circular bindi that tied the whole look together.

As she arrived at the venue, she waved at her fans.

On the day of the election polls on May 4, 2026, Trisha Krishnan celebrated her 43rd birthday at the Tirupati Temple and later visited Vijay's residence.

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