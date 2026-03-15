Trisha Krishnan Makes A Statement In Gold Temple Jewellery At Eka Lakhani-Ravi Bhagchandka's Wedding

Believe it or not, gold jewellery is making a comeback in a big way. Given the market volatility, the prices of gold have seen an exponential rise since the pandemic, and now, people are not just investing in digital gold and ETFs, but are also purchasing physical gold and flaunting it at weddings and special occasions.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda opted for gold jewellery for their wedding and reception. Yesterday, Trisha Krishnan posted photographs showcasing her gold temple jewellery at Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding.

Trisha Krishnan Makes A Case For Gold Temple Jewellery

Trisha Krishnan wore a purple-hued saree for Eka Lakhani and Ravi Bhagchandka's wedding. It featured a golden border and motifs, and the thread work on the blouse was also done with golden threads.

To complement her saree, the Thug Life actor opted for gold temple jewellery by GRT Jewellers. She layered a beautiful choker with a long necklace, both boasting similar intricate craftsmanship. The necklaces had small suspended pink beads tied in clusters of three.

The actor completed her look with matching gold jhumkas, a ring, and five stacked kadas, each of which had precious stones encrusted in the design.

Trisha Krishnan's Makeup

Since the saree and gold jewels were adding drama to her silhouette, Trisha Krishnan opted for a pink-hued blush with a hint of highlighter on her cheeks.

Her pink lips complemented her saree and tinted cheeks, but the subtle brown-hued eyeshadow tied her whole look together while making her eyes pop. Black eyeliner and kohl further accentuated her lids, and freshly blow-dried locks were left open for an extra layer of grace and freshness.

Also Read | Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda's Gold Jewellery At Their Hyderabad Reception Is A Tribute To Their Roots