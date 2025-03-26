Dia Mirza's <i>Bandhani Saree</i>-torial Pick Serves Ethnicwear Goals

Dia Mirza has proved to stand the test of time when it comes to her sartorial picks and tricks. The 43-year-old actress has been a diva since her pageant days leading up to her iconic role in Rehnna Hai Terre Dil Mein and her current environmentally conscious and sustainable celebrity era. The Nadaaniyan actress has taken the couture world by storm by chaneling her slow fashion friendly saree clad look this time around.

Dia Mirza looked like a million bucks wearing a dual hued maroon and turquoise khadi saree with Gujarati bandhani print. The palla of the drape was abstractly laden with blue bandhani motifs and the pleats were covered in a busy print of the same nature in hues of blue and beige. Dia styled the saree with a full-sleeved mandarin collar and full sleeved blouse that was featured the same bandhani print motifs all over and had a front button closure.

Dia accessorized the look with a a pair of archaic gold and ruby beaded drop necklace with a temple jewellery pendant, a pair of matching earrings metallic earrings and a old gold kada with encrusted rubies that added further elegance to the look.

Dia's tresses were styled into a sleek centre-parted open look that were left loose to meander over her shoulders. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her fresh skin, arched brows, a wash of rose gold shadow on her lids, mascara filled wispy lashes, and a petal hued nude lip colour to complete the look just right.

Dia Mirza's saree-clad look is as ethnic chic as it gets.

