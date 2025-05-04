Dia Mirza Slays A Radiant Makeup Look With Fluttery Lashes And A Nude Lip

Dia Mirza looked like a million bucks as she stepped out for an event in Hyderabad along with Sushmita Sen. The Nadaaniyan actress defined being simple yet stunning during this outing as she was dressed in a traditional brown woven silk saree with gold zari details and paired it with a super minimal glam look that won her fans' hearts and likes alike.

Dia Mirza did her usual job of stunning all the people around her as she dolled up in a natural makeup look that let her skin shine through. The former pageant winner sported a beaming visage achieved with a mix of skin tint and glow drops that she topped with arched pomade filled brows that framed her face just right. Her fluttery mascara filled lashes did the magic and gave her dreamy eyes.

This worked well with a wash of nude blush and a natural highlighter laden on her cheeks too add all the radiance her face needed. Dia added the perfect finishing touch to her beauty look of the day with a nude lip colour added to her pout.

Dia's tresses were styled into a side-parted low bun with loose fringes framing her face on both sides that allowed her beauty game take the centre-stage to soak up all the limelight.

Dia Mirza and her less-is-more glam dug out beauty gold.

