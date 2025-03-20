Dia Mirza's Minimal Glam Is Complete With Feathered Lashes And Caramel Glossy Lips

Dia Mirza proves that she is a timeless beauty queen who has been a classic glam Goddess through the ages. The Nadaniyaan actress delivered yet another winning glam moment in which she was seen dolled up in a everyday spring-fling style glam with the dreamiest eyelashes and a very glossy lip.

Dia Mirza dished out a jaw dropping beauty look that served some major glam goals. The 43-year-old pageant winner turned Bollywood actress let her minimal style glam shine through featuring her sun kissed beaming and fresh skin, arched brows, lots of mascara for dreamy feathered lashes, and a caramel hued lip gloss that made her look very demure, and very mindful.

Dia's hair game matched steps with her beauty look while being styled in a cnetre-parted open waves look that were let loose to meander over her shoulders.

Dia Mirza's spring glam moment is nothing short of stunning with feathered lashes and caramel glossy lips.

