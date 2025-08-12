Janhvi Kapoor's Saree Game Is On Point For <i>Param Sundari</i> Promotions

Janhvi Kapoor is all set for the release of her upcoming movie, Param Sundari. Currently busy promoting the movie with her co-star Sidharth Malhotra, the 28-year-old is making heads turn with one saree look after another.

From the delicate floral jaal saree by Torani to a classic tissue sarotorial wonder by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to bring her A-game when it comes to fashion.

Janhvi Kapoor's latest look exudes timeless elegance with a traditional Indian aesthetic. She looked gorgeous in a Manish Malhotra luxurious gold saree, featuring intricate embroidery and shimmering beadwork. The heavily embellished blouse with sequins and pearls gives it a regal vibe. Her jewellery, including an ornate choker necklace, matching jhumka earrings, and a delicate nose ring - all in gold with green gemstone accents - complements the look.

The blouse is heavily embellished with sequins and pearls, enhancing the regal vibe. Her jewelry includes an ornate choker necklace, matching jhumka earrings, and a delicate nose ring, all in gold with green gemstone accents. The makeup included defined brows, subtle eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, and nude lips, complemented by a small red bindi. Her hair is sleekly parted in the center and tied back, allowing the outfit and jewelry to shine, creating a sophisticated and graceful traditional ensemble.

For another look, the gorgeous actor wore a floral georgette saree by Manish Malhotra. This first-time floral art print saree made her look ethereal. With her brunette locks in waves along with silver jewellery, Janhvi Kapoor shone in this look.

Turning heads in a six-yard wonder, the delicately floral embellished saree by the label Torani made heads turn. It came in a pink, soft shade, with a beautifully netted overlay with small motifs on it. The border of the saree had pink floral designs, which gave it an elegant touch. Paired with a sleeveless pink bralette blouse with a sweetheart neckline, this overall look was both stylish and graceful.

About The Movie

Param Sundari is about a North Indian and a South Indian finding unexpected love. Directed by Tushar Jalota, the movie is set to release on August 29, 2025.