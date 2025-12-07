Post <i>Dhurandhar</i> Release, Raj Arjun Shares What It Means to Be a Father: "<i>Kabhi Baap, Dost, Bhai...</i>"

After Sara's birth in 2005, "A light arrived," in Raj Arjun's life. He credited his daughter for being the source of motivation despite all the struggles he came across.

Sara Arjun debuted in Bollywood with Dhurandhar, which released on December 5.

Dhurandhar released on December 5, 2025, and since then, it has been creating waves at the box office. It has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark, and is expected to enter the Rs 100 crore club in the first week.

Amid critics and fans praising actors, Raj Arjun wrote a heartfelt note for daughter Sara, who has played the love interest of Ranveer Singh in the film. He wrote, "Main apni jagah tak pahauncha, apni beti ki wajah se [I reached where I am because of my daughter]."

Raj Arjun Shares What It Means To Be A Father

Sharing pictures with Sara on Instagram, Raj wrote a long, warming, and poetic note. In the last section, he poured his heart out, explaining what it means to be a father.

"Pita sirf pita nahin hota [A father is not just a father]"

"Kabhi baap banna padta hai, kabhi dost, kabhi bhai [Sometimes you have to be a father, sometimes a friend, sometimes a brother]... Aur kabhi hawa bankar gunjaish deni padti hai [And sometimes you have to be the wind and give them space]"

"Gunjaish - Jahan darr nahin hota, sirf bharosa hota [Space - where there is no fear, only trust]"

He also added that he didn't pave the way for Sara, but simply walked alongside her, not as a guardian, but as a fellow traveller.

"And the truth is - when we trust in our children's dreams, one day, our children illuminate our paths, becoming masters themselves," he added.

The Shabri actor concluded that the story is not over yet, but it will continue in the next breath.

Raj Arjun Credits His Daughter Sara For His Success

In the same post, Raj wrote about his struggling days when he was giving auditions every day and faced rejections. From 1999 to 2005, he kept the hunger for the art burning in his heart and had faith in himself.

After Sara's birth in 2005, "A light arrived," in his life. He credited his daughter for being the source of motivation despite all the struggles he came across. "I wouldn't be the person I am today. I wouldn't have become the artist that I have become," he added.

Earlier, Raj Arjun opened up about the 20-year age gap between Sara and Ranveer Singh in Dhurandhar, and he seemed unfazed by it. In an interview, he said that he would read the scripts and take decisions on Sara's behalf for the next 4-5 years.

