Sara Arjun's Father Raj Speaks On Her 20-Year Age Gap With Ranveer Singh In <i>Dhurandhar</i>

Sara Arjun is the latest talk of the town ahead of her Bollywood debut in Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt and R Madhavan. Since the trailer was released on November 18, 2025, everyone is focused on the 20-year age gap between Sara and Ranveer, who were seen romancing in the film.

Sara, who was born in 2005, has worked as a child actor. She has worked in regional cinema, and now, she is debuting with Aditya Dhar's action-thriller. However, the 20-year age gap between her and Ranveer Singh has sparked a debate online.

Sara Arjun's Father Raj Addresses 20-Year Age Gap

"As working professionals, who have the time to think about all this? I tell Sara the same. These things are just cherries on top. The real, meditative space is doing your work," Hindustan Times quoted Raj while he was speaking about the 20-year age gap between Sara and Ranveer.

"Some will write good things. Many will write negative things. It is all part of the profession. I have made her promise that, come what may, she will be the happiest person in the world. Everything else follows when you keep moving forward," he added.

Raj Arjun Advises Sara To Be Real

Raj opened up about his journey. "I came from Bhopal in 1999 to become an actor. I never thought my daughter would become one. Her journey took off naturally. Later, I sent her to a school in Coimbatore so she could decide for herself what she wanted. She returned, and offers began again. I did not have any role in shaping it," quoted Hindustan Times.

"I accompanied her everywhere and helped her mature emotionally. My biggest advice has always been to be real. Be a little less, but never fake it. Agar rona nahi aa raha hai to udaas ho jaao," Raj added.

Advising his daughter, Raj said, "She has been working since she was a kid, so she has her own individuality. Whenever she asks, I advise her based on my experience, but it is always just guidance. My father was never strict with me, and I have followed the same. I give my children freedom. I have treated them more as a friend than a father."

Raj Arjun's Post For Daughter Sara

Taking to Instagram, Raj Arjun posted a heartfelt note for his daughter 5 days ago. He shared a picture with her from now and a throwback when she was little.

"When I watched the trailer of my daughter Sara's movie Dhurandhar (to be released on December 5, 2025). So same peace, same silent solace. Again came into the heart. As if an artist is heard back the heartbeat of his own existence," he wrote.

"Sara is making this destination with her hard work. Riyaz, honesty and constantly carving myself. What would be more joyful than this for a father? As a father, I will always be there for her - becoming her strength, by accompanying her in spirit," he added.

Speaking with Bollywood Life, the Secret Superstar actor also said that for the next 4-5 years, he would make decisions for Sara, read the scripts, and decide which movies she should would act in.

Also Read | Hema Malini's First Post After Dharmendra's Death: "Was Everything To Me"

