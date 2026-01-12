<i>Dhurandhar</i> Box Office Collection Day 38: Ranveer Singh Film Racing Towards Rs 1,300 Crore Worldwide, Crosses Rs 850 Crore in India

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar has completed a month-long run at the box office and has broken multiple records. However, the film still refuses to slow down. It is now all set to enter the Rs 1,300 crore club globally. As reported by Jio Studios, the Aditya Dhar film's worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 1,296 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

Of the Rs 1,296 crore global gross collection, Dhurandhar minted Rs 1,011.73 crore in India and Rs 284.10 crore overseas. Talking about India's net collection, Jio Studios revealed that on Sunday it earned Rs 6.85 crore, taking the film's total net collection to Rs 857.40 crore.



The film crossed the prestigious Rs 850 crore mark in 37 days in India and is now inching towards the Rs 900 crore mark.

Dhurandhar earned Rs 784.5 crore during Weeks 1 to 5, followed by Rs 56.35 crore in its fifth week alone.

Dhurandhar has become the highest-grossing film of 2025, surpassing the lifetime collections of Kantara: Chapter 1 and Chhaava. For comparison, the Rishab Shetty starrer earned Rs 852 crore globally, while Vicky Kaushal's film made Rs 807.91 crore.



Praising the film's phenomenal box office run, trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote today, "DREAM RUN CONTINUES... #Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office for the sixth consecutive week... A run that's not just enviable, but truly dream-like."

He added, "It powerfully highlights the film's remarkable stamina at the ticket counters and the overwhelming love it continues to receive from audiences." Take a look at his post here:

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role and features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi. The film's gripping storyline and strong performances have been key to its massive box office success.

The makers have announced a sequel, which is scheduled for release on March 19, 2026. It will be released in five languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.



