Bhangra Performance To <i>Dhurandhar</i> Track At NBA Game Goes Viral, Fans Say "Fusion We Didn't See Coming"

Punjabi beats and dhol rhythms recently lit up an NBA arena in San Francisco, bringing desi vibes to American basketball. Before the Golden State Warriors faced the Milwaukee Bucks, the Dhurandhar title track turned the stadium into a lively bhangra party, with fans cheering wildly.

Bhangra Performance On Dhurandhar Title Track Steals The Show

The electrifying act was delivered by popular dance crew Bhangra Empire. Their powerful moves to the Dhurandhar title track had the crowd on its feet, creating a joyous fusion of Punjabi culture and American sport.

Soon after, the group shared the video on Instagram with the caption, "Starting our Warriors game performance off with a bang!" The clip spread rapidly across social media, with netizens flooding the comments section with praise.

One user wrote, "Proud to see our indian culture even in the nba." Another commented, "The FUSION we didn't see coming!" A fan added, "The Dhurandhar effect is riyal." Another quipped, "Channelising the Dhu...Ran...Dhar aura in everyone."

The celebration spilled onto X as well, where Dr Sanjiv Goenka posted, "#Dhurandhar music making its presence felt at the #NBA is a mark of true cultural reach. A chartbuster moment."

Another user chimed in, "@NBA sure knows how to have a Dhurandhar halftime!"

WoW!! Dhurandhar background music played at halftime at NBA pic.twitter.com/TxGYdpuO7N — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 9, 2026

.@NBA sure knows how to have a Dhurandhar halftime! pic.twitter.com/rOPq0XfSJm — Rohit Sharma 🇺🇸🇮🇳 (@DcWalaDesi) January 8, 2026

About Dhurandhar

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar follows an Indian spy sent on a perilous mission to Karachi's Lyari area. Ranveer Singh headlines the film as Hamza Ali Mazari, also known as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, with Akshaye Khanna portraying feared gang leader Rehman Dakait. The ensemble cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and others.

The film has now completed a month-long theatrical run and continues to dominate the box office, showing no signs of slowing down. According to Jio Studios, its worldwide gross has reached Rs 1,296 crore and is poised to enter the Rs 1,300 crore club shortly.

Dhurandhar 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on March 19, 2026.

