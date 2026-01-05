Viral Video: Amid Dhurandhar Ban, Pakistani Women Dance To <i>Shararat</i> At Wedding

In India, no celebration is complete without songs-especially filmy ones. The same holds true for Pakistan.

After FA9LA dominated reels and conversations following Dhurandhar's release, the song Shararat is now peaking on social media.

Even as Dhurandhar officially faces a ban in Pakistan, people in the neighboring country are lapping up the film and dancing to its groovy soundtrack.

A video - purportedly from a wedding celebration in Pakistan - is going viral online, showing two women dancing to Shararat with full gusto.

Dance on Dhurandhar Movie Song Shararat at Pakistani Wedding 😍 pic.twitter.com/Utn7kxOGo4 — Rosy (@rose_k01) January 4, 2026

In the reel, wedding guests cheer and clap as the women match steps to the track, sung by Jasmine Sandlas and Madhubanti Bagchi, featuring Krystal D'Souza and Ayesha Khan.

Dressed in colourful shararas, the two Pakistani women take centrestage before nailing the dance moves to a T.

Guests encourage them with cheers and claps, while others film the performance on their smartphones.

Shararat also proves the perfect choice for a Pakistani wedding dance: it was designed as a performance for Humza Ali Mazari (Ranveer Singh) and Yalina Jamaali (Sara Arjun)'s wedding in Dhurandhar, most of whose action is set in Lyari, Karachi.

This isn't the first time Pakistanis have embraced Dhurandhar's music. Days after the Ranveer Singh film's release, a video of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto arriving at an event to FA9LA also went viral on social media.

