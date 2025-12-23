"Tamannaah Was Never Considered" For <i>Shararat</i>, Clarifies <i>Dhurandhar</i> Choreographer

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar continues to dominate headlines. From powerful performances to an impressive box office run, the film has been earning praise from audiences all over the country. However, it recently attracted attention for a different reason.

After choreographer Vijay Ganguly mentioned that he had initially envisioned Tamannaah Bhatia for Dhurandhar's song Shararat, reports began circulating that director Aditya Dhar had "rejected" the actress.

Seeing how the narrative was being framed, Vijay Ganguly decided to clarify matters himself. Taking to Instagram, he addressed the rumours directly.

What Vijay Ganguly's Wrote In His Post

He wrote, "To clarify: Tamannaah Bhatia was never under consideration because her star power is so significant it might have overwhelmed the specific needs of this scene. In Dhurandhar, the music is woven into a high-stakes moment where the tension is key. The makers opted for two performers to keep the focus on the story's progression. This choice was about protecting the film's atmosphere and ensuring the narrative remains the hero of the sequence."

He also spoke about how comments made during casual film conversations often get twisted.

"I genuinely enjoy conversations around cinema and the many layers that go into making a film. That said, I have often refrained from putting myself out there because, at times, words get selectively lifted, misquoted or sensationalised to serve headlines rather than the craft," wrote Vijay.

Vijay added that he was disappointed the focus moved away from the creative intent behind the song.

"It's unfortunate that instead of the conversation staying on the song and the creative intent behind Shararat, the focus has shifted to comparisons between two wonderful artists, with strong and reductive terms like 'rejections' being used - something that was never the spirit of what was shared."

He further wrote, "Cinema is collaborative. It thrives on respect, nuance and context. I hope we can keep the spotlight where it belongs - on the work and the many people who pour their hearts into it."

What Vijay Ganguly Had Said Earlier

Vijay Ganguly had earlier told Filmygyan that Tamannaah Bhatia was his initial choice fo the song.

He said, "In my head, she was the one. I had suggested her, but Aditya was very clear that he did not want what people call an item song - something that went out of the story. If it were just about one girl, it would have taken attention away from the story."

He added, "That's why there are two girls, not one. He didn't want the attention to be about this one person. If it were Tamannaah, it would've been about her and not the story. Jo ho raha tha film mein, there was a lot going on, and if you go away from the story, then the song is just a cut-to song."

The song Shararat features Ayesha Khan and Krystle D'Souza.

More About Dhurandhar

Released on 5 December, Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazari, Akshaye Khanna as Rehman Dakait, R Madhavan as Ajay Sanyal, Sanjay Dutt as SP Chaudhary Aslam, Arjun Rampal as Major Iqbal and Sara Arjun as Yalina Jamali.

The film also features Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Gaurav Gera and Saumya Tandon in key roles.



