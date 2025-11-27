"My Personal Loss Is Indescribable": Hema Malini On Husband Dharmendra's Death

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini took to her X account today to pay an emotional tribute to her late husband Dharmendra. In a series of posts, the actor said that he was 'everything' to her - a partner, guide and friend whose passing has left an irreplaceable void.

Film legend Dharmendra died on Monday, November 24, at the age of 89. Hema Malini's post is her first since the death of the film icon. Malini remembered Dharmendra as a loving husband and an adoring father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana, as well as a warm presence who effortlessly endeared himself to everyone in her family.

What Hema Malini Wrote About Dharmendra

"Dharam ji... He was many things to me. Loving husband, adoring father of our two girls, Esha and Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my 'go to' person in all times of need -- in fact, he was everything to me!" wrote Hema Malini wrote on her social media account.

Dharam ji❤️

He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to' person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

"And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them. As a public personality, his talent, his humility in spite of his popularity, and his universal appeal set him apart as a unique icon unequalled among all the legends. His enduring fame and achievements in the film industry will last forever," she wrote.

Hema Malini called her personal loss 'indescribable', and wrote, "the vacuum created is something that will last through the rest of my life."

"After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments..." her post read.

Dharmendra And Hema Malini's Relationship

Hema Malini married Dharmendra in 1980. At the time, Dharmendra was already married to Prakash Kaur, and had four children with her - sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta Deol.

Dharmendra had two daughters with Hema Malini, Esha and Ahaana Deol.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini's relationship was among India's most-talked-about ones. The actors worked together in several films, like Tum Haseen Main Jawaan, Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Jugnu, and Dream Girl.

Theirs was a relationship that began on the silver screen and turned real. Dharmendra and Hema Malini first met on the sets of Tum Haseen Main Jawaan in 1970. Dharmendra, at this point, was already married to Prakash Kaur and was father to four children.

Howver, that did not stop Dharmendra from marrying Hema Malini. In 1980, the couple reportedly converted to Islam to marry each other, a claim that film magazines of the time went berserk with. Later, in an interview, Dharmendra denied the claim.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini married in a traditional Iyengar ceremony to honour the actress's roots.

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died in Mumbai on November 24, at the age of 89. The legendary actor, Bollywood's iconic 'He-Man' and the star of over 300 films, died 12 days after he was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital.

Dharmendra was cremated at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai on November 24 amid tight security. From Amitabh Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, several Bollywood stars were at the crematorium to pay their last respects to Dharmendra.

After the actor's death, Bollywood stars have been visiting the Deol family home.

Dharmendra was hospitalised in late October. He was discharged from the hospital on November 12 so that his treatment 'could continue at home', his doctor informed the media back then.

On November 24, Dharmendra was cremated in the presence of the Deol family.

The actor's prayer meet is to take place at 5 pm at the Taj Lands End hotel in Mumbai today.