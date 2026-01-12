<i>Mardaani 3</i> Trailer: Rani Mukerji Races Against Time To Save Girls From Child Traffickers

The much-awaited trailer for Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 3 has finally been unveiled, taking audiences into the chilling world of young girls going missing.

The 3-minute-16-second trailer marks the return of Rani Mukerji as the bold and fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who is seen racing against time to rescue the girls trapped in a child-trafficking racket.

The clip drops viewers straight into the grim narrative as Shivani confronts a sinister crime network responsible for kidnapping multiple girls, pushing her to the edge in her relentless quest for justice.

As she continues to follow the trail of clues, Shivani comes face-to-face with the merciless, powerful, and evil 'Amma', who runs a beggar mafia that predominantly targets children.

Driven by an unshakeable determination to save the victims, Shivani dives deeper into the criminal underworld, risking everything to protect innocent lives. The trailer is packed with intense confrontations, gripping performances, and moments of deep emotional turmoil.

While Rani Mukerji looks formidable in her iconic role, returning with renewed intensity, actor Mallika Prasad steps in as the main antagonist, Amma. Janaki Bodiwala, who was also seen in Shaitaan, plays a key role in the film.

Written by Aayush Gupta and directed by Abhiraj Minawala, Mardaani 3 is produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films.

The makers recently announced a revised release date, advancing the film's premiere to January 30, 2026.

According to an official statement, Mardaani 3 will unfold as a fast-paced race against time, following a police officer's desperate search for missing girls. Speaking earlier about the tone of the film, Rani Mukerji described it as an "edge-of-the-seat thriller" that is "dark, deadly and brutal".

The film will reportedly feature a bloody and violent clash between Shivani's goodness and sinister evil forces. Its release also coincides with Rani Mukerji completing 30 years in the film industry.

