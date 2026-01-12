Rani Mukerji Reflects On 30 Years In Cinema With "No Grand Plan": "Still That Nervous Girl In Front Of The Camera"

Rani Mukerji made her Bollywood debut with Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat in 1997. As she clocks 30 years in cinema this year with Mardaani 3 scheduled for release at the end of January, the actress revisited the films that changed her. Owing gratitude to her audience and fans, she reiterated how she never had a "master plan."

In a long note shared by Yash Raj Films, Rani Mukerji described how her journey feels unreal and how time flies when you do something you deeply love.

She said, "Thirty years ago, I stepped onto a film set with no grand plan of becoming an actress. It wasn't a dream I chased - it was something that found me. A young girl, drawn into cinema almost by chance, hesitant at first... and yet, somewhere between instinct and vulnerability, I fell in love with the craft."

She continued, "Cinema has a strange way of freezing emotions. Somewhere inside me, I am still that nervous girl standing in front of the camera for the first time, hoping I wouldn't forget my lines, hoping I belonged. I didn't come into films with a master plan. I came with curiosity, fear, and a deep love for stories, for the exploration of the human mind through characters."

Speaking of her iconic films, starting with her debut in Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, she explained how playing a female character fighting for her dignity had a lasting impact on the kind of roles she would choose in the long run.

She also spoke about her films Black, Saathiya, Bunty Aur Babli and No One Killed Jessica - each film and role that changed her and made her realise how films are about responsibility, not glamour.

How Motherhood Changed Her

Speaking about embracing motherhood, she explained how it didn't slow her down but sharpened her focus. She added that she became "more protective" of her energy and "more selective" about her work.

She highlighted that Hichki came to her at a time when she "understood vulnerability more deeply", while Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway - for which she won a National Award - reaffirmed her belief that "emotional truth transcends borders."

How Mardaani 3 Is A Sign From The Universe

Her upcoming film Mardaani 3 was recently postponed to January 30 from February 27. She feels it is "incredibly special" to mark her 30th year with this film.

Rani said, "Mardaani is not about loud heroism; it is about quiet strength. Maybe the universe is telling me to keep moving forward, keep doing good work, and keep celebrating people and unsung heroes on screen through my craft."

She concluded her long note by thanking her fans and saying she would be no one - and wouldn't be here - if not for them and their love.

About Mardaani 3

Mardaani is the biggest solo female-led franchise in Hindi cinema, which has garnered love and acclaim for over 10 years.

The blockbuster franchise - said to be India's only female cop series - will see Rani Mukerji reprise the role of daredevil cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, who selflessly fights for justice, in its third installment.

The first Mardaani was released in 2014 and marked Rani's comeback after her marriage.

Mardaani 3 is directed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra. While the first Mardaani tackled the grim realities of human trafficking, Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a psychotic serial rapist who dared to challenge the system. Mardaani 3 delves into a dark, brutal reality of our society, continuing the franchise's legacy of gripping, issue-based storytelling.

Mardaani, along with Rani Mukerji as Shivani Shivaji Roy, featured Tahir Raj Bhasin as the antagonist Walt, Jisshu Sengupta as Dr Bikram Roy, Anil George as Vakeel, and Priyanka Sharma as Pyaari.

