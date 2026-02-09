Rani Mukerji Shares How Salman Khan's Working Style Differs From Aamir Khan And Shah Rukh Khan: "It Was A 360-Degree Turn"

As Rani Mukerji marks 30 years in the film industry, she has reflected on her Bollywood journey. In a recent Galatta Plus interview, the actress opened up about working with Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan.

Learning Discipline From Aamir Khan

Rani Mukerji recalled her experience of working with Aamir Khan in the 1998 film Ghulam.

"When I met Aamir and saw him work in Ghulam, it was incredible. I had watched him in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak as a young girl and had a huge crush on him. He was so cute in the movie. I think I had a crush on Juhi equally," she said.

She added that working alongside such a big star as a teenager was both overwhelming and inspiring.

"When I was signed for Ghulam, I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, I'm going to work with such a big star.' But what struck me most was the dedication he brought to every shot-the sensitivity, the seriousness, and how much of himself he gave to the performance. These were my early days in the industry, and I imbibed all of that," the actress added.

Rani On Working With Shah Rukh Khan

After Ghulam, Rani went on to work with Shah Rukh Khan in iconic films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Chalte Chalte. She recalled watching him in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge before becoming his co-star.

"After that, I worked with Shah Rukh. I had seen him in DDLJ as a young girl. It was released in 1995, the same year I was shooting my first film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. Working with these two mega stars felt surreal," she said.

What stood out most for her was Shah Rukh Khan's warmth and protective nature.

"Shah Rukh comes with this gentle, sensitive energy. He treated me like a baby-I was barely 18 when I worked with him-and he still calls me 'baby' to this day," she shared.

Like Aamir, Shah Rukh was deeply invested in his work.

Rani On Salman Khan's 'Bindaas' Style

Rani revealed that her experience with Salman Khan was completely different from working with Aamir and Shah Rukh.

"When I met Salman, it was a 360-degree turn," she said. "His dedication to his craft is very different. He walks in with this swag and a bindaas attitude. You might feel like he's not really 'there', but he is present."

She explained that Salman's relaxed attitude often masks how much effort he puts into his work.

"He's so good-looking that when he walks on set, everyone just looks at him. He's very casual about his work, but he works incredibly hard. People don't recognise it because he doesn't let them into that zone," Rani shared.

Despite their contrasting styles, she said that all three actors are equally passionate about cinema.

