Salman Khan Attends Mohan Bhagwat's Speech At RSS Centenary Event

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday made a strong push for a "Swadeshi" economic model, saying that while global interdependence is a reality, it must be voluntary and free of pressure, rather than a result of trade wars or tariff-driven compulsions.

He was speaking at the two-day New Horizons lecture series marking the RSS Centenary Year, amid the presence of over 900 eminent personalities, including actor Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, as well as prominent scientists, industrialists, and artists.

Bhagwat emphasised that international trade must happen according to a nation's own will. He noted that while the world is naturally interdependent, this should not turn into "helplessness" or "compulsion." This was a direct response to the global climate of escalating tariffs, particularly from the US, which he suggested are often used as pressure tactics. He clarified that Swadeshi does not mean isolationism or a total ban on imports. Instead, it follows a simple hierarchy prioritise local, selective imports and protection of livelihoods.

"If goods can be made in your own village or country, do not buy them from abroad. Only import what is absolutely necessary for life and cannot be manufactured domestically. Importing goods that are already available locally "hurts local vendors" and the domestic economy," he added.

Bhagwat called for a development model that balances three pillars, including self-reliance, environmental sustainability and Dharma-based economics. He urged families to adopt core "Swadeshi" habits in their personal lives, which include Bhasha (Language), Bhusha (Attire), Bhraman (Tourism), Bhojan (food) and Bhavan (Home/Living). "Use your mother tongue or native Indian languages at home."

The RSS chief suggested reducing the reliance on foreign languages for daily interpersonal communication within the family. Prioritise Indian clothing and traditional attire. He emphasised that wearing "Swa" (self-originating) clothes supports local weavers and the domestic textile industry.

"Visit Indian destinations and heritage sites before travelling abroad. Design and maintain your home according to Indian traditions and environmental ethics," he noted.

Bhagwat encouraged families to visit domestic spiritual and cultural sites to keep the "country's wealth within its borders." He famously used the "Shikanji vs Cola" example to explain Swadeshi at the dining table. "If a beverage like lemonade (Shikanji) can be made at home, there is no need to buy foreign carbonated soft drinks," he added.

The RSS chief advocated using products made in one's own village, city, or state. "If a product is available locally, buying a foreign brand is seen as hurting the local vendor," he remarked. As part of environmental Swadeshi, he called upon families to reduce plastic use and return to traditional, sustainable Indian household practices.

Bhagwat stressed the importance of regular "family dialogues" to prevent children from being influenced by "unfamiliar" or "foreign" ideologies that don't align with Indian values. He contrasted Indian family values with Western ones, stating that in Bharat, a woman's status is rooted in the "nurturer" role (Matri Shakti), which should be celebrated at home as the foundation of society.

The RSS president's message was "Innovate for Bharat, produce in Bharat, and let the world come to you. Our prosperity should be built on our own strengths (Swa-shakti), so that even if the world shuts its doors, Bharat keeps thriving."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)