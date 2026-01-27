Rani Mukerji To NDTV On 'Women-Centric' Films: "It's A Label We Should Stop Using"

Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 3 is set to hit cinemas on January 30. Ahead of the film's release, she joined NDTV's Padmaja Joshi for a candid conversation.

Why Rani Wants The 'Women-Centric Films' Tag To Disappear

One of the key discussions was how films led by women are still categorised differently. Rani made it clear that she believes the label is outdated.

"It's a label that we should stop using, and I think the generation today should help us change that narrative. Because nowadays people actually go to the cinemas if they like the trailer, if they like the content, they go to see it," she explained.

Rani added, "So I think films should be viewed as good films or bad films. Or interesting or not interesting. I think this whole thing about labelling films."

Though Padmaja noted that Rani had done several female-led films early in her career - much before the term became fashionable - Rani reframed the conversation with a sharper distinction.

"I think a better way to put these films is - the protagonist was a female. And I think that's how films should be viewed," she said.

Rani used everyday examples to underline how cinema still clings to unnecessary gender qualifiers.

"We don't say male pilot and female pilot. We don't say male chef and female chef," she pointed out.

She continued, "When we get onto a plane, we don't ask, 'Is it a female pilot or is it a male pilot?' Or do we book our tickets saying that, 'Is it going to be a female pilot or a male pilot?'"

For Rani, the same approach must apply to cinema. "I think it's high time we start viewing films also in the same way and stop calling female actresses - let's say actor. You know, we are actors, and either we are the main protagonist or we are in the supporting cast."

Why Cinema Is Bigger Than The 'Girlfriend Experience'

When the discussion turned to typecasting and how married women or mothers are often no longer seen as romantic leads, Rani challenged the narrow lens through which female actors are viewed.

"If you're playing the role of a girlfriend, then of course not. If you're playing the role of an officer or a teacher, I don't think boys have to take them as their girlfriends, right?" she said.

Addressing the idea that she can no longer be the Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Rani said, "Tina will also age, right? Tina is not going to get frozen in time. So I think change is constant."

She stressed that cinema cannot be reduced to romance alone. "I don't think we should bracket films as so frivolous and say that, oh, films are only about trying to look at an actress as your girlfriend. I think it's a very shallow and a very narrow way of looking at cinema."

"Cinema is vast. There are different roles for women. There are different stories. There are inspirational stories. There's drama. There's comedy. So romance is just one part of cinema, you should not give so much importance," the actor continued.

How The Idea Of Mardaani Was Born

When asked what made her step back into Shivani Roy's shoes for Mardaani 3, Rani said the reason would become clear only after release.

She also revisited the origins of the franchise. "Mardaani, as I always say, it's basically all the anger that I have towards all the perpetrators of crime towards women."

"It was after the Nirbhaya case, as I always say, that the birth of Mardaani happened there," Rani added.

Calling the role deeply personal, she said, "As an artist, I could express my anger through a role like this. It's not a film just about performing. It's also a film that deals with such horrific realities that happen to girls, to children, to women. Mardaani is my way of expressing that grief, that anger, and my way of telling all my sisters and all the beautiful women in the country that there is a power within us."

Reflecting on whether India has changed since 2012, Rani was candid. "It's only got worse now because in 2012, we spoke about women's safety. In 2026, we talk about the same thing," she said.

She acknowledged that many viewers avoid disturbing content, but believes discomfort is necessary, adding, "Today's the time that one must feel disturbed. One must feel that discomfort and must feel uncomfortable because only when we are uncomfortable will we be able to see the realities that are happening around us."

Asked about the most 'mardaani' thing she has done in her personal life, Rani said, "I think we women show our mardaani side, sometimes while commuting, sometimes in the house, sometimes facing the world in the workplace. Everywhere I think we women show some side of mardaani-ness every day."

Mardaani 3, starring Rani Mukerji as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, is the third installment in Yash Raj Films' acclaimed female-led action franchise.

