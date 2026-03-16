Oscars 2026 Names Dharmendra On In Memoriam List, Leaves Him Out Of Ceremony

In the In Memoriam segment, the Academy honoured those the industry lost over the past year. Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra, who died last year, was omitted from the on-air tribute but was named on the Oscars' official In Memoriam list online.

Details

The 98th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night (early Monday morning in India), celebrating the year's best films and performances. The In Memoriam segment paid tribute to actors, filmmakers, and technicians who passed away over the past year.

The televised segment featured tributes to several major Hollywood figures, including Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Robert Duvall, Catherine O'Hara, and Diane Keaton.

Ahead of the event, organisers had indicated that they planned to take a different approach, moving beyond the traditional video montage.

This year's tribute was divided into multiple parts, with personalised segments honouring select industry figures. Director Rob Reiner was honoured by actor Billy Crystal, who starred in Reiner's acclaimed film When Harry Met Sally.

El In Memoriam de Los Oscars 2026...



Ha sido un año terrible... Rob Reiner, Diane Keaton, Catherine O'Hara, Val Kilmer, Robert Duvall, Robert Redford, etc.



Tantas LEYENDAS que nos han acompañado y nos han hecho disfrutar.#Oscars pic.twitter.com/78RN7BbxfG — Lugar Cinema🎬 (@LugarCinema) March 16, 2026



Robert Redford was honoured by Barbra Streisand, his co-star in The Way We Were. She described him as a "brilliant, subtle actor" and an "intellectual cowboy," and concluded her tribute by singing a few lines from the film's title song.

Actor Rachel McAdams also paid tribute during the segment, honouring fellow Canadian actor Diane Keaton.

The Academy included only a limited selection of names on the broadcast. A more comprehensive In Memoriam list was later published on the official Oscars website.

That extended list acknowledged notable personalities from Indian cinema, including Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B Saroja Devi and Kota Srinivasa Rao. Their photographs appeared alongside industry veterans from around the world, recognising their lasting contributions to global cinema.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, died at his Mumbai home on November 24, 2025, shortly after being discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on 12 November 12.

He was conferred the Padma Vibhushan posthumously this year. "So, so proud that the government has recognised Dharam ji's immense contribution to the film industry by bestowing on him the prestigious Padma Vibhushan award." said Hema Malini.



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