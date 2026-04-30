Hema Malini Breaks Down Remembering Dharmendra: 'Don't Know How I'll Cope'

Veteran actress Hema Malini got emotional as she remembered Dharmendra while paying tribute to the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

During the opening of Lens & Legacy: Bollywood in Focus at the National Gallery of Modern Art on Thursday, Hema Malini reflected on the glorious legacy left behind by the legend.

Talking about Dharmendra's immense love for cinema, she said, "This tribute is not just a recognition of his contribution to the film industry, but also of his journey, marked by so much passion, dedication, and immense love for the audience. He always used to say, 'Film is a way to connect with the heart.' He was very passionate about working in films and being in front of the camera. As his life partner, I could see how passionate he was, and he touched the hearts of millions of people because of his wonderful performances and his behaviour towards everyone. He has inspired so many people, including the younger generation, as an actor, as a friend and as a father."

Remembering the late icon, an emotional Hema Malini confessed that she misses him dearly. She added that she is unsure how she will be able to cope with this great loss.

"He was a great man. I am truly blessed to have been with him, but I miss him a lot now. He is no longer there, so I don't know how I am going to cope with the rest of my life," she added.

Dharmendra died on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence.

Hema Malini And Dharmendra Films

Hema Malini and Dharmendra shared screen space in several films, such as Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, The Burning Train, Alibaba Aur 40 Chor, Raja Jani, and Naya Zamana.

Dharmendra's Prayer Meet

The first prayer meeting, held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai, was hosted by the Deol family and saw an overwhelming turnout from the film fraternity.

Among the celebrities who attended were Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Aryan Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Suresh Oberoi, and several others.

While many made their way to Taj Lands End, some chose to visit Hema Malini at her Mumbai residence to personally extend their condolences. Mahima Chaudhry, Fardeen Khan, and Sunita Ahuja, with her son Yashvardhan, were among those who met the actress privately.

Before the Delhi prayer meeting, Hema Malini also held a Gita Paath at her home in memory of Dharmendra.

Hema Malini hosted a prayer meeting at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre, Janpath, New Delhi, on December 11.

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