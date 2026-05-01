Evelyn Sharma Confirms Divorce From Husband Tushaan Bhindi, Will Continue Co-Parenting Children

Model-actor Evelyn Sharma has decided to part ways with husband Tushaan Bhindi after 5 years of marriage, as per a Hindustan Times report.

"We have decided to go separate ways romantically but are very focused on raising our children together. We would appreciate privacy and assure you that this is as amicable as it can be. We are building this new chapter on a lifelong friendship and co-parenting," Evelyn confirmed her divorce to the publication.

The actress' marriage was an intimate affair. She got married in 2021, and a month after her wedding, she made the announcement. She shared a picture and wrote: "Forever."

She looked stunning in a lace wedding gown, while Tushaan complemented her in a blue suit. The couple had earlier planned a big fat Indian wedding. However, they opted for a low-key ceremony in a countryside setting in Brisbane due to the pandemic.'

Evelyn welcomed her first child, a daughter, named Ava Rania Bhindi in November, 2021. The former couple welcomed a son named Arden (July, 2023).

Back in 2019, Evelyn Sharma announced her engagement to Tushaan Bhindi with a perfect post. She shared a photo from Sydney and captioned it: "Yes!" The couple could be seen kissing on a yacht in the dreamy picture.

Evelyn Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the 2012 film From Sydney with Love. She went on to feature in movies like Nautanki Saala!, Issaq, Main Tera Hero, and Yaariyan. She also made brief appearances in films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Jab Harry Met Sejal, and Kuch Kuch Locha Hai. She was last seen in Saaho, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles.