Evelyn Sharma Shares Yet Another Breastfeeding Post. Because Its Her 'Whole Life Right Now'

On Tuesday, Evelyn Sharma posted another picture of her daughter Ava on her social media account. In the picture shared by Evelyn, she can be seen breast feeding her daughter. In her post, the actress explained why she often shares pictures of breast feeding and how challenging it can be. "If you're wondering why I post photos of me breastfeeding, it's because it's my whole life right now. It's a full-time job with a lot of extra hours and sleepless nights. But your payment is a happy and healthy baby which is all you want as a mommy. I don't exclusively breastfeed though. My baby girl needs a little top up once in a while and mommy a hot bath while daddy takes over!" along with hashtags like #happymommy #happybaby #breastfeeding #babynutrition and #besttimeofmylife

Recently, Evelyn Sharma was trolled for sharing pictures of breast feeding, to which the actress replied that she wants to share her journey as a new mother with her friends and fans. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Evelyn Sharma said, "Such images show vulnerability and strength at the same time. I find it beautiful. Breastfeeding is one of the most natural and healthy things to do. And it really is why women have breasts in the first place. So why be shy about it?" Evelyn also said, "Breastfeeding is much tougher than people think. When you start out as a new mum, it is often physically and mentally exhausting, particularly cluster feeds. I shared my story to let mums out there know that they aren't alone in this."

Sharing the breastfeeding photo, Evelyn wrote: "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts," along with hashtags like #clusterfeeding!! #smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout and #mummylife.

Evelyn Sharma got married to Tushaan Bhindi in May 2021 in Brisbane, Australia and gave birth to her daughter in November 2021. Evelyn and Tushaan have named their daughter Ava Bhindi.

On the professional front, Evelyn Sharma featured in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Issaq, Yaariyan, Kissebaaz, among more. She is yet to announce her next project.