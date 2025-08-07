Internet Trashes Kajol For Snapping At Media Over Request To Speak In Hindi: "Stop Doing Hindi Films"

Kajol made headlines after a video of her snapping at a reporter during the Maharashtra State Film Awards 2025 went viral.

What's Happening

The incident took place in Mumbai on Tuesday, where Kajol was honoured with the prestigious Raj Kapoor Award for her contribution to Indian cinema.

At the event, Kajol spoke to reporters in Marathi and called the award a "big deal."

However, when a reporter requested her to repeat her statement in Hindi, the actor appeared visibly irritated.

In the video, she is heard saying, "Abhi main Hindi mein bolu (Now should I speak in Hindi too)?" She added, "Jisko samjhna hai woh samjh lenge (Those who want to understand what I said, will figure it out)."

How The Internet Reacted

Kajol's comments sparked criticism on social media, with many users expressing disappointment over her reaction. A comment read, "Then why do you make films in Hindi?"

Another user said, "Ask her to stop doing Hindi films. She should only do Marathi films." A post on X (formerly Twitter) read, "After earning so much money and fame through the Hindi audience, Kajol says, 'Ab Hindi mein bolun? Jisko samajhna hai samajh le'."

Background

For the award ceremony, Kajol wore a black and white saree that belonged to her mother, veteran actor Tanuja. She received the award from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and delivered her acceptance speech in fluent Marathi. "It is my birthday today," she told the audience.

Kajol, who attended the event with her mother, said that Tanuja had also received the same honour in the past, which made the occasion more meaningful for her.

On the work front, Kajol will return as Noyonika in The Trial Season 2. She was last seen in the film Sarzameen, also starring Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film received mixed reviews. Kajol will next be seen in Maharagni: Queen of Queens, alongside Prabhu Deva and Naseeruddin Shah.