"Rude Kid" On <i>KBC 17</i> Reminds Internet Of Another Boy With Amitabh Bachchan From 2 Years Ago

Ishit Bhatt, a fifth standard student from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, who recently appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, ignited a heated conversation on the Internet about parenting and the pressure young kids face on a reality show. The child's confidence has been slammed by the Internet, and he has been termed "rude" and "disrespectful" towards Big B. After the video of Ishit Bhatt went viral, the Internet was reminded of another boy, named Virat Iyer, who appeared two years ago on the show. Known as the "Google boy," Virat lost the Rs 1 crore question due to his alleged "overconfidence."

Who Is Google Boy?

Virat Iyer, a student of class 3 from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. Known in school as the 'Google Boy,' Virat was awarded the Global Child Prodigy award in 2020. He has command over 9 languages and has a strong memory, as per an Aaj Tak report.

Virat has a keen interest in chess and music. He had already won 30 awards when he was studying in class 3.

From the beginning, Virat showed confidence and reached the Rs 1 crore question.

Despite being unsure and his parents hoping he would stop at Rs 50 lakh, he went ahead and attempted it, ultimately losing and taking home Rs 3 lakh 20 thousand.

After the video resurfaced, the Internet flooded the comments section with diverse reactions.

A user wrote, "If the Lesson were been learned by kids who attended recent episode then he may have won some money."

Another comment read, "Fact is he got the hot seat meanwhile you are tweeting about his over confidence in your bedsheet."

This kid came on KBC a few years ago.



Got too confident and lost the ₹1 crore question.



Another comment read, "It looks like his parents were not training him to study and gain knowledge, they were training hum to only play for KBC...Look at their reaction when he answered wrongly and turned towards them!! Does a parent give that reaction when their child has failed?"

"The way he looked back at his parents and their reactions are classic examples of toxic parenting! This kid is raised just so his parents can show off. I'm totally getting the 'Mera beta topper hai' vibes from them," read another comment.

What Happened To Ishit Bhatt?

While Virat took home Rs 3 lakh, Ishit returned home empty-handed.

In a viral clip, Ishit is seen saying, "Mere ko rules pata hai isliye aap mereko abhi rules samjhane mat baithna (I know the rules, so don't start explaining the rules to me right now)."

He continued speaking in this tone and pressed for options before they were provided: "Arre option daalo (Come on, give me some options)."

When it came time to lock in his answer, he said, "Sir ek kya uss mein chaar lock lagado, lekin lock karo (Sir, not just one, put four locks on it, but do lock it)."

When Amitabh Bachchan asked a question about Ramayan, he voluntarily asked for options. Ultimately, he answered incorrectly and left the show without any prize money.

