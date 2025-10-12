Aishwarya Rai's Birthday Post For Amitabh Bachchan: "Love And God Bless Always"

Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older on Saturday. On the special occasion, his daughter-in-law and actress Aishwarya Rai penned a sweet birthday note for him.

What's Happening

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya posted an old photo of Amitabh with her daughter Aaradhya.

In the picture, the Goodbye actor is seen holding a camera for a selfie, while a younger Aaradhya smiles and snuggles up to her grandfather.

A small crown can also be seen on Amitabh's head.

"Happy Birthday, dearest Pa-Dadajiii. Love and God Bless Always," Aishwarya wrote in the caption.

Background

The post marks a rare update from the actor, coming after rumours of tension between Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan made headlines last year.

Speculation about their relationship grew after Aishwarya and Aaradhya attended a wedding separately, while the rest of the Bachchan family - Amitabh, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli - arrived together.

The rumours were later dismissed after Aishwarya and Abhishek were seen together at multiple events.

Earlier on Saturday, Amitabh Bachchan received birthday wishes from fans and several celebrities, including Kajol, Vijay Varma, Ajay Devgn, Prabhas, Farhan Akhtar, Shilpa Shetty and Kriti Sanon.

His granddaughter, Navya Nanda, also posted a birthday message, writing, "Happy birthday, Nana."

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai recently walked the ramp at Paris Fashion Week.