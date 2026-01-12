<i>The Raja Saab</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark In India

Prabhas' The Raja Saab may have stumbled after a blockbuster opening, but the film continues to make waves at the box office. The film, on Sunday, made Rs 19.1 crore across languages, according to Sacnilk. With this, the total collection of the film stands at Rs 108.26 crore at the domestic box office.

The horror-comedy crossed the Rs 150 crore mark worldwide in its opening weekend and is eyeing Rs 200 crore by Makar Sankranti (celebrated on January 14).

On Sunday, the horror comedy earned Rs 19.1 crore in India. The numbers saw a drastic fall in comparison to day 2, Saturday (day 2), which was Rs 26 crore.

Directed by Maruthi, The Raja Saab opened to a massive Rs 112 crore worldwide on Friday, yet the momentum couldn't sustain.

For Prabhas, a near Rs 100 crore opening weekend, domestically, is nothing new. His previous release, Nag Ashwin's 2024 sci-fi action Kalki 2898 AD, earned almost the same amount on its opening day. The film had eventually raked in over Rs 543.05 crore domestically across all languages.

His 2023 action thriller Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, directed by Prashanth Neel, also amassed over Rs 200 crore within the opening weekend in India. Even his criticised film Adipurush managed to pull in over Rs 215 crore in its opening weekend earlier that year.

Coming back to The Raja Saab, the film follows a young heir who, while investigating his grandfather's mysterious disappearance, comes face-to-face with a disembodied sorcerer inside a haunted mansion.

The Raja Saab 2 In Making

Besides Prabhas, the film also stars Boman Irani, Sanjay Dutt, Zarina Wahab, Malavika Mohanan and Nidhhi Agerwal in pivotal roles. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the banner of People Media Factory, the film has already been announced to have a sequel. It is titled The Raja Saab 2: Circus 1935. Maruthi Dasari will return as director for the film, but the release date is yet to be confirmed.