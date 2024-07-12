Kalki 2898 AD Box Office: Prabhas' Film Surpasses Pathaan And Gadar 2's Domestic Collection

A poster of the film. (courtesy: kalki2898ad)

Kalki 2898 AD enjoyed a two-week uninterrupted run in cinema. On its 15th day, the dystopian sci-fi epic minted Rs 6.7 crore domestically, as reported by Sacnilk. This brings the film's total domestic earnings to Rs 543.45 crore. Of the Rs 6.7 crore collected on Thursday, the Hindi version contributed Rs 4 crore while the Telugu version earned Rs 1.65 crore. Specifically, the Hindi release has garnered Rs 232.9 crore nett in India, and the Telugu version has amassed Rs 253.85 crore. During its first week in theatres, the Nag Ashwin-directed film earned Rs 414.85 crore.

However, its second-week collections dropped by 69% to Rs 128.6 crore. Notably, Kalki 2898 AD has now surpassed the domestic earnings of Pathaan, which collected Rs 543.05 crore domestically. The film has also exceeded the box office earnings of Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol, which made Rs 525.45 crore nett.

A day ago, Kalki 2898 AD surpassed Animal in global box office collections but still trails behind in the Indian market, where Ranbir Kapoor's film grossed Rs 556.36 crore.

Kalki 2898 AD features a dystopian world. The post-apocalyptic film is inspired by Hindu scriptures and is set in the year 2898 AD.

The film is directed by Nag Ashwin and stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in lead roles.

