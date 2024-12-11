<i>Stree 2</i> Emerges As Most Searched Indian Movie On Google In 2024. <i>Heeramandi</i> Is There As Well

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2, which did remarkable business at the box office, has now become the most searched Indian movie on Google. It was followed by Nag Ashwin's science fiction epic Kalki 2898 AD, which featured Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Other notable films on the list included the Malayalam blockbuster Manjummel Boys, the social comedy Laapataa Ladies by Kiran Rao, the Netflix movie Maharaja and Vidhu Vinod Chopra's sleeper hit 12th Fail. Prabhas' Salaar, Vijay's The Greatest of All Time and the Telugu-language superhero movie Hanu-Man also made the cut while Malayalam dramedy Aavesham, starring Fahadh Faasil, completed the top 10.

The most searched series in India in 2024 was the period drama Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the show features an ensemble cast of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Badussha. Prime Video series Mirzapur secured the second position followed by the American show The Last of Us. The Netflix limited series 3 Body Problem and the South Korean dramas Queen of Tears and Marry My Husband also resonated with Indian viewers, underscoring the expanding impact of international entertainment.



Bigg Boss 17 and 18 both made it to the list. The rankings also included TVF-produced shows like Kota Factory and Panchayat. Talking about the star power of Indian celebrities, Hina Khan, Nimrat Kaur and Pawan Kalyan were part of the global most-searched actors category on Google. Hina Khan's brave fight against breast cancer sent her to the top of the charts. The actress became a symbol of courage and resiliency after sharing her illness and chemotherapy journey on social media. Fans responded very well to her open posts and heartfelt video of her cutting her hair.



Telugu actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan also attracted a lot of attention and became one of the most popular celebrities of the year. Rumours around Nimrat Kaur's personal life garnered media attention amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours.