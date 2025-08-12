<i>KBC 17</i> First Contestant Couldn't Answer A Rs 50 Lakh Question. Can You?

Amitabh Bachchan, everyone's favourite quiz master, is back on the hot seat. Oh yes, we are talking about the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The 17th season of KBC kicked off on August 11, Monday.

The first contestant to join Amitabh Bachchan on the hot seat was Manavpreet Singh. After answering the question worth Rs 25 Lakh, Manavpreet decided to quit the game. Reason? He didn't know the answer to the Rs 50 Lakh question asked by Big B on the show. So what was the question that made him quit the game?

The question was — “To which South American Author did Rabindranath Tagore dedicate his poetry collection Purabi?"

The options — A) Gabriela Mistral, B) Victoria Ocampo, C) Maria Luisa Bombal, D) Teresa de la Parra.

Manavpreet, who wasn't sure about the answer, decided to quit the game and take home Rs 25 Lakh. Wondering, what is the right answer? The correct answer is Victoria Ocampo.

For Rs 25 Lakh, Manavpreet was asked — In 2025, Vishwanath Karthikey became the youngest Indian to accomplish what feat

The options — A) Swim the English Channel, B) Circumnavigate the Globe, C) Climb the Seven Summits, and D) Reach the North Pole.

The correct answer to this was (C) Climb the Seven Summits.

Ahead of the show, in an official statement, Amitabh Bachchan thanked the audience for showering love on the show.

He said, “Kaun Banega Crorepati is far more than a game show, it's a collective journey of hopes and dreams, with millions cheering every contestant in the hot seat. For me, hosting KBC is like sitting among my own extended family, staying connected to your love and warmth.”

The mega star continued, “As the new season begins, I find myself short of words because no words can truly match the depth of my gratitude. Your blessings brought new life to KBC, lit up this stage once more, and brought us all back together. This platform, this game, this season — they belong to you. In honour of your affection, I promise to give double the effort."