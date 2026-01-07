Watch: <i>Bigg Boss 19's</i> Gaurav Khanna, Tanya Mittal, And Farrhana Bhatt Reunite For Success Bash In Dubai

Bigg Boss 19 contestants attended a success party in Dubai recently, and videos are going viral on social media. The show wrapped up last month with a grand finale on December 7. Gaurav Khanna lifted the winner's trophy, while Farhana Bhatt emerged as the first runner-up. Pranit More secured the third spot, and Tania Mittal and Amaal Mallik rounded off the top five.

About Bigg Boss's Second Success Party

Even weeks after the finale, the celebrations are clearly not over. Several Bigg Boss 19 contestants, including Gaurav Khanna, Farhana Bhatt, Tanya Mittal, Pranit More, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Baseer Ali, Awez Darbar, and Nehal Chudasama, attended a success party in Dubai.

Soon after the finale on December 7, the makers hosted a success party in Mumbai. Several contestants attended that bash as well, along with host Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, Gaurav Khanna recently addressed comments suggesting that he won the show because of his association with Colors TV. Speaking to Faridoon Shahryar, he said, "People say I won because I am famous, but I have really worked hard. Twenty years of hard work is no mean feat. I have not been a Colors face for the last 15 years. My last show on Colors TV was Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam with Yami Gautam, which aired in 2010."

He further added, "So, if in 2025 people still think I am a Colors face after doing just one show with them 15 years ago, I must be really great then. There are no free lunches; I won't just win a show because of my pedigree or body of work, I also have to perform well in it."

Gaurav Khanna took home a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Premiered on August 24, Bigg Boss 19 also featured Abhishek Bajaj, Kunickaa Sadanand, Neelam Giri, Natalia Janoszek, Shehbaz Badesha, and Malti Chahar as contestants.



