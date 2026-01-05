<i>Bigg Boss Marathi 3</i> Fame Jay Dudhane Says He's 'Not Afraid' After Arrest In Rs 4.61 Crore Fraud Case

Actor Jay Dudhane, who rose to prominence with Bigg Boss Marathi 3, was arrested at Mumbai Airport in January in connection with an alleged real estate fraud case.

What's Happening

Jay has denied all allegations, calling them "completely false," and said he is willing to cooperate fully with the Thane police.

Following his arrest, Jay spoke to TV9 while seated inside a police van and rejected the accusations against him.

He said he was not scared and claimed the issue had been misrepresented.

Jay added that although several people suggested he cover his face, he chose not to, stating that he has faith in the judicial process and is ready to face the situation.

Responding to the Rs 4.61 crore fraud allegations and claims that a single shop was sold to multiple buyers, Jay said, "Honestly, I was shocked. If anyone has proof, let them present it. It's unbelievable because the agreement has already been executed, and it would be impossible for one shop to be sold to multiple people. If it's true, then prove it."

Speaking about the circumstances surrounding his arrest, the actor said he was unaware of any legal action against him at the time.

"I was about to go on my honeymoon. My brother, my wife, my brother's wife and I were travelling abroad. I didn't even know that an arrest warrant or a Lookout Circular (LOC) had been issued in my name. The police told me that I couldn't leave the country, so I am fully cooperating with them," he said.

Background

According to the police, Jay Dudhane was arrested after a retired engineer filed an FIR alleging that the actor and four of his relatives cheated him of Rs 4.61 crore.

The complainant has claimed that Jay and his family convinced him to purchase five commercial shops in Thane that were already mortgaged to a bank.

Based on the complaint, police have booked Jay and four family members under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on charges of cheating and forgery.

Jay Dudhane, who began his career as a model and fitness trainer, became a household name after winning Splitsvilla in 2021 alongside Aditi Rajput.

He later participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 3, where he finished as the first runner-up. Since then, he has appeared in several Marathi television shows and films.

On the personal front, Jay recently married his longtime partner, Harshala Patil, in December 2025.