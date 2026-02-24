Hotmail Founder Sabeer Bhatia Slams <i>Dhurandhar</i>: 'Watching Senseless Killings Is Not Entertainment'

The debate around Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar has taken a fresh turn, months after its theatrical release. The espionage drama, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues to spark strong reactions - and now Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has added his voice to the conversation, urging audiences to reject the film.

Taking to Instagram, Bhatia shared a video review in which he strongly criticised the film's narrative. Captioning his post, he wrote, "Movies today aren't made to emotionally empower you. They're engineered to trigger you. Be cautious!"

In the video, he did not mince words. "I just watched Dhurandhar. Emotionally charged, sensationalism, drama - but where is the intellectual component in this? All it is spreading is the message of revenge and hate. It's disgusting," he said.

Bhatia expressed particular concern about the film's impact on younger audiences. "We don't want our kids to be emotional reactors. We want the younger generation to be logical thinkers. Zero creativity. I know it's a movie, but I don't think there is any entertainment in watching senseless killings and revenge. It promotes a certain line of thinking that is terrible," he added.

He further argued that the film presents a simplified and sweeping portrayal of nations and institutions. "It paints entire countries and institutions with a broad brush. Not going into nuances of what is really going on in the minds of people. Individuals are good or bad, not countries. I hope you get this message and reject the movie Dhurandhar wholeheartedly," he concluded.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he currently resides in San Francisco, California, United States.

Internet Divided

Bhatia's remarks quickly triggered reactions online, with social media users split over his assessment.

One user wrote, "I disagree with you....even hollywood produces senseless movie sometimes which has no meaning which certainly don't add any values or whatsoever so yah some movie made for entertainment purposes if your indulge knowledge and kind of stuff in every aspect then its critical! Thank you ! Jai hind !"

Another commented, "Respected you alot for hotmail, sir, but your this and recent posts depicted your thought process."

A third user said, "I respect you since childhood from the era of Windows95 . BUT what depicted in the movie is quite based on real incidents. Please don't stoop to that level."

About Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar follows the story of an Indian spy who infiltrates a Baloch gang operating in Pakistan's Lyari. The film stars Ranveer Singh alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Sanjay Dutt.

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled for theatrical release on March 19 and will clash with Toxic at the box office.

ALSO READ: How Ranveer And Yash's Dhurandhar 2 And Toxic Heroes Are Same Same But Different