Ravi Kishan Reacts To Rumours Of Replacing Boman Irani In <i>Khosla Ka Ghosla 2</i>

The sequel to the 2006 hit film Khosla Ka Ghosla is currently in production in Delhi. Ravi Kishan has joined the project as a new cast member. Contrary to rumours, the actor is not replacing Boman Irani in the film.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan confirmed that he is playing an entirely new role in Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. The actor said, “Everyone is there, I am not replacing him (Boman Irani). Mine is a new character. The script is amazing. All my fans will get to see me in a very different avatar.”

Boman is set to join the Delhi schedule from January 8, the report added. The current schedule is expected to continue for another 20 days. Similar to the original film, the sequel is primarily set within a house. The production team has planned shoots at various locations across Delhi NCR, including Noida, Gurugram and Connaught Place, which are likely to add depth to the film's narrative.

Earlier, Anupam Kher, who is also part of Khosla Ka Ghosla 2, expressed his excitement about working with Ravi Kishan in a video shared on Instagram. The actor wrote, "A BRILLIANT ACTOR AND A GREAT HUMAN BEING: Extremely Happy, Delighted and Joyous to have a very dear friend @ravikishann join the cast of #KhoslaKaGhosla2. We worked together long time back. But this is going to be super special. I admire Ravi as an excellent actor, a hardworking parliamentarian and above all as the PERSON that he is!! Calm, Humble, Compassionate, Helpful, Sincere and someone who LOVES #Bharat passionately! Looking forward to our scenes together! Har Har MAHADEV!"

Khosla Ka Ghosla 2 is directed by filmmaker Umesh Bisht. Most of the original cast have reunited for the sequel, including Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Ranvir Shorey, Parvin Dabas, Tara Sharma, and Kiran Juneja.

