Watch: Yash Transforms From Bearded Raya To Young, Shaven 'Ticket' In <i>Toxic</i>

Yash is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The makers recently unveiled the film's teaser, which showcased the actor in two distinct looks.

While fans were prepared to see Yash in his trademark long hair and beard for his character Raya, he surprised them by opting for a short-haired look for his second role, Ticket. The transformation appeared to be a fitting response to trolls who had claimed that "without a beard, he's nothing." The teaser also sparked rumours of de-ageing technology being used.

Now, Yash seems to have addressed these speculations through a video shared on Instagram. Celebrity hairstylist Alex Vijaykanth on Monday posted a closer glimpse of the actor's look. His hair was styled with a subtle fade on the sides, and he had completely removed his thick beard.

The video confirmed what fans had been suspecting - Yash's fresh-faced appearance in Toxic is entirely natural, with little to no de-ageing work used to create a younger look. A note alongside the post read, "When the trust is real, the work speaks for itself. Grateful to be part of something this big."

Earlier, Toxic's official social media pages confirmed Yash's double role in the film. The makers shared an introduction video for his character Raya, where the actor walks into a funeral through a haze of fog while smoking a cigarette, declaring, "Daddy's home."

The caption read, "Get a good look at your danger - Introducing RAYA. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups in cinemas worldwide on 19-03-2026."

In another post, the makers introduced Yash's second character, Ticket. The poster featured a close-up of his face, heavily smeared with blood, giving him a menacing appearance.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic features an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film has been written and shot in Kannada and English, and will also be dubbed in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam.

The gangster drama is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Yash under KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It is set to release in cinemas on March 19, 2026.