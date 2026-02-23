Farah Khan's Pic With Google CEO Sundar Pichai Breaks The Internet

Farah Khan recently had a fun encounter with Google CEO Sundar Pichai. The filmmaker shared some snaps from their meeting on Instagram. The images featured the duo sharing a light-hearted exchange at an office space. Farah wore a pink striped shirt paired with blue denims, while Sundar Pichai looked classy in a navy suit layered over a crisp white shirt.

In one picture, the Google CEO was seen warmly placing his hand on Farah's shoulder in a friendly gesture as they had a hearty laugh mid-conversation. The side note read, "When you make Google giggle…Sundar Pichai. Thank you to @youtubeindia for being such great hosts.”

See the post here:

The post sparked amusing reactions from Farah Khan's celebrity friends and fans. Neelam Kothari, Maheep Kapoor and Seema Sajdeh dropped red hearts and clapping emojis in the comment section.

A fan wrote, "Wow Farah great going."

Another added, "Farhan Khan has a aura, she can make everyone around her into a giggle factory."

"Ek din Tom cruise bhi aaega," read a comment.

Farah Khan is renowned for her multi-hyphenate career as a film director, choreographer and producer. She also runs a YouTube channel, where she cooks special dishes while engaging in humorous banter with her celebrity guests. During her recent appearance on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the 60-year-old revealed what made her switch gears to YouTube.

"Even when my movie was not happening, when I wasn't directing, I said chal (come on), let me do YouTube, because I can see the skew. Also, I have 3 kids who go to university next year, and that's bloody expensive. So I just said for a lark, let me start a show on YouTube, and that just clicked," Farah said, talking about her triplets Czar, Anya, and Diva, who she shares with filmmaker-husband Shirish Kunder.

The director also expressed her admiration for filmmaking and stated she would love to work for as long as possible. "Your life can't revolve around another person. I feel happiness has to come from within and from your work. Work actually gives me a lot of pleasure. Also, I feel that for me, I can work till I'm 80 because my work doesn't depend on either my looks or clearly not my body, ever," she added.

Farah Khan's last silver screen project was a multi-starrer entertainer, Happy New Year, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Boman Irani and Vivaan Shah.