<i> Uri</i> Director Aditya Dhar Reacts To Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif's Son's Name: "Life Really Has Come Full Circle"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have named their son Vihaan. The couple welcomed their first child on November 7. The name caught the internet's attention because it refers to Vicky Kaushal's character in his blockbuster film Uri: The Surgical Strike. Vicky played Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar's 2019 release.

Director Aditya Dhar reacted to the name, sharing an emotional message in the comments section.

Congratulating the new parents, Aditya wrote, "Huge congratulations. Mere Vikuuu, from bringing Major Vihaan Shergill to life on screen to now holding little Vihaan in your arms, life has come full circle. All my love and blessings to the three of you. You're both going to be extraordinary parents." He punctuated the comment with love and nazar amulet emojis.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy via an Instagram post on September 23. The couple shared a Polaroid-style photo of Vicky holding Katrina's baby bump; she was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

While Katrina maintained a low profile throughout her pregnancy, Vicky was often spotted at film events and parties.

In a candid chat with Yuvaa, Vicky recently shared how much he's looking forward to fatherhood: "Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 at the picturesque Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

On the work front, Katrina was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas. Vicky starred in the period drama Chhaava, one of 2025's highest-earning films. It held the status of the year's top Hindi grosser before the Dhurandhar tsunami arrived.