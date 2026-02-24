Vicky Kaushal's Shout-Out To "Superhero" Katrina Kaif Raising Their Son Vihaan: "Love Her So Much"

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child together-a baby boy-on Friday, November 7, 2025. The Uri actor recently opened up about how Katrina is currently being a "superhero" and has been so throughout the pregnancy.

What's Happening

At a recent Hollywood Reporter event, Vicky Kaushal spoke about being a "brand new dad".

He said, "He is three months old right now. There's very little a dad has to do when the baby is three months old. I'm just trying to be a cheerleader, and I'm waiting for him to grow up so I can contribute more."

Giving a shoutout to his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, the Chhaava actor shared, "Right now, the mother is being the superhero, and she has been a warrior through her pregnancy. She has been a warrior as a mother as well. I'm so incredibly proud of her, and I love her so much."

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Announce Their Son's Name

Sharing an adorable picture of Vicky and Katrina holding their son's tiny hands, the caption read, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

About Vicky And Katrina

Katrina, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced their pregnancy in September. The couple married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

They shared the news via an Instagram post on September 23. The couple posted a Polaroid-style photo where Vicky is seen holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal last appeared in the period drama Chhaava-one of the highest-earning films of 2025.

ALSO READ | Why Vicky Kaushal Is Afraid of Losing His Phone After Son Vihaan's Birth