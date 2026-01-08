Why Vicky Kaushal Is Afraid of Losing His Phone After Son Vihaan's Birth

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child together - a baby boy - on Friday, November 7, 2025. Yesterday, the couple took to social media to share that they have named their firstborn Vihaan Kaushal. Vicky Kaushal has also mentioned how he has become afraid of losing his phone since Vihaan's birth.

In a recent conversation with Just Too Filmy, Vicky Kaushal spoke about how he now has to be mindful of little things after becoming a father.

He said, "Overall, it feels like time has suddenly become priceless. Your centre changes, and there's always something calling you back. For the first time, I am scared of losing my phone. I never bothered about it earlier, but now I have so many pictures and videos of my baby that I keep thinking, 'Bas phone na kho jaaye' (I just hope I don't lose my phone). You crave that time with your child. It's extremely precious. It has truly been my biggest blessing."

He continued, "But I can tell you, it's the most magical feeling. Sometimes I feel I can't describe it in words - the emotions you truly feel, the beautiful adjectives you can't attach to this experience of becoming a father. It's a mix of so many things. You feel unsettled at times. Sometimes, you realise you have to lead by example."

Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Announcing Their Son's Name

Sharing an adorable picture of Vicky and Katrina holding their son's tiny hands, the caption read, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world has changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

About Vicky And Katrina

Katrina, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced their pregnancy in September. The couple got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

They announced their pregnancy via an Instagram post on September 23. The couple shared a Polaroid-style photo where Vicky is seen holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, while Vicky Kaushal most recently appeared in the period drama Chhaava - one of the highest-earning films of 2025.

