Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son's Name, With An <i>Uri</i> Connection You Didn't See Coming

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Friday, November 7, 2025. Earlier today, they took to Instagram to share that they have named their firstborn Vihaan Kaushal.

The caption read, "Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words."

The Uri Connection

Vicky Kaushal played the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergill in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike. The film which released on January 11, 2019, will be clocking 7 years this week.

Uri is one of the most significant films in Vicky Kaushal's career where he played the lead role as an Indian Army Major in the Para (Special Forces).

About Vicky And Katrina

Katrina, 43, and Vicky Kaushal, 37, announced their pregnancy in September. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. It was an intimate wedding that only had the couple's family and close friends in attendance.

While Katrina Kaif maintained a low profile throughout her pregnancy, Vicky Kaushal was often spotted attending social and film events.

In a candid chat with Yuvaa, Vicky Kaushal recently said how much he was looking forward to fatherhood. "Just being a dad. Really looking forward to it. I think it's a huge blessing and exciting times. Almost there, so fingers crossed. Mujhe lag raha hai main ghar se hi nahi nikalne wala hoon," he had said.

Previously, Vicky Kaushal's younger brother and actor Sunny Kaushal said the whole family was very excited about welcoming the new member of the Kaushal family. "Sabhi ko badi khushi hai and nervousness bhi hai ki kya hoga aage jaake. (Everyone is happy and nervous also. We do not know what will happen ahead). Waiting for that day to come," he told Instant Bollywood.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announced their pregnancy by sharing an Instagram post on September 23. The couple posted a Polaroid-style photo where Vicky is seen holding Katrina's baby bump. She was dressed casually in a white top and jeans.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the crime thriller Merry Christmas, and Vicky Kaushal was most recently seen in the period drama Chhaava, one of the highest-earning films of 2025. NDTV reported that Katrina Kaif will take a long maternity break. Sources revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

ALSO READ | Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary After Welcoming Baby Boy: "Grateful And Sleep Deprived"