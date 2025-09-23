Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy: "Best Chapter Of Our Lives"

Earlier today, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to announce their first pregnancy in a joint post, days after speculation began.

They shared a candid photo of themselves, with Katrina Kaif proudly flaunting her baby bump and Vicky lovingly gazing at it.

They captioned the post, "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude."

Following the rumours, Katrina has stayed away from the limelight. NDTV has learnt that she will take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Love Story

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding of Katrina-Vicky had their closed ones in attendance. The couple keep their fans glued to their Instagram posts as they celebrate love and togetherness on special occasions.

Work

In terms of work, Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period saga Chhaava. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

In A Nutshell

