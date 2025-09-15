Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are expecting their first child. The couple haven't made any announcement yet. However, sources confirmed to NDTV that Katrina is expecting her first child and the baby is due in October-November.

Speculation about Katrina's pregnancy has been doing the rounds for months. However, the couple has remained tight-lipped.

Following the rumours, Katrina has stayed away from the limelight. NDTV has learnt that she will take a long maternity break once the baby arrives. Sources revealed that she wishes to be a hands-on mother.

How Vicky Kaushal Reacted To Pregnancy Rumours Earlier

During the trailer launch of Bad Newz, Vicky Kaushal was questioned about the ongoing pregnancy buzz around Katrina Kaif.

Vicky had said, "As far as the good news is concerned (the couple being pregnant), we will be very happy to share it with you, but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega toh hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz, and when we are ready with the good news, we will share with you)."

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal got married in 2021 in the picturesque locale of Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan. The intimate wedding of Katrina-Vicky had their closed ones in attendance. The couple keep their fans glued to their Instagram posts as they celebrate love and togetherness on special occasions. In terms of work,

Vicky Kaushal was last seen in the period saga Chhaava. Katrina Kaif was last seen in the film Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.