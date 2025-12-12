Vicky Kaushal Gushes Over "Beauty" Aditya Dhar's <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Peak Performances, Supremely Engaging"

Vicky Kaushal has become the latest actor to laud Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's Dhurandhar.

Applauding director Aditya Dhar for pulling off such a movie with utmost conviction, Vicky wrote on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, "@adityadharfilms you beauty! What a mammoth task it must be for you and your team to pull off this Film with such conviction, finesse and first rate world building... Hats off (sic)."

Vicky also went on to laud the entire cast and crew of Dhurandhar, who were a part of his 'supremely engaging' project.

"Absolute PEAK PERFORMANCES! Technically Brilliant. Supremely engaging. Kudos to all the Dhurandhars involved," he added.





Before this, Hrithik Roshan also used social media to express his admiration for Dhurandhar, claiming that the film reminded him why he fell in love with the medium in the first place.

Hrithik penned on his Insta Stories, "I love cinema, I love people who climb into a vortex and let the story take control, spin them shake them until what they want to say is purged out of them onto that screen. DHURANDAR is an example of that. Loved the storytelling. It's cinema (sic)."

"I may disagree with the politics of it, and argue about the responsibilities us filmmakers should bear as citizens of the world. Nevertheless, can't ignore how I loved and learnt from this one as a student of cinema. Amazing," he added.

Jointly backed by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the drama enjoys an ensemble cast with Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles, along with Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera, and Naveen Kaushik as the ancillary cast.

The makers are already working on the sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2 - Revenge, slated to be out next year.

