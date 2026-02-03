Ranveer Singh's <i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Music Rights Go To T-Series From Saregama

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to release in theatres on March 19, 2026. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, will continue the story of Indian agent Jaskirat Singh Rangi's infiltration mission in Pakistan's Karachi underworld.

On Tuesday, the makers released the first poster of the sequel on social media and it revealed a noticeable shift in the film's music and streaming rights. T-series has come onboard as the film's official label, replacing Saregama in the first part.

Insiders reveal that Dhurandhar 2 music album is expected to be a major commercial success.

“It's a massive, chartbuster soundtrack and the response from the film team — whoever has heard it— has been fabulous,” says one source familiar with the project. Another adds that, “The album will again have a wide variety of songs," the source told The Hollywood Reporter India.

Meanwhile, JioHotstar has bagged the streaming rights for Dhurandhar 2.

“The sequel is highly awaited by fans and has already been declared a blockbuster by traders. Given the buzz and interest around the film, it's obvious that all platforms would've wanted it in their library. JioHotstar clearly beat Netflix to it this time,” the source told India Today.

Dhurandhar 2 will see Ranveer Singh as Hamza Ali Mazhari, an Indian spy who has gained a strong foothold in Pakistan's underworld after taking down notorious gangster Rehman Dakait. However, his newfound influence attracts the attention of Major Iqbal, a cunning and ruthless ISI strategist known as Bade Sahab, who becomes Hamza's most formidable opponent yet.

The film boasts a talented ensemble cast, including R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and more. It is the second installment of a planned two-part series that explores themes of espionage, terrorism and high-stakes action.