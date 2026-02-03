Why Rajinikanth Met Sanitation Worker Padma And Gifted Her A Gold Chain

Superstar Rajinikanth honoured a private conservancy worker for her honesty after she reported a bag containing gold worth Rs 45 lakh that she found on the streets of Chennai. Rajinikanth gifted the worker, Padma, a gold chain. Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had also honoured Padma.

Details

Rajinikanth met sanitation worker Padma at his Chennai residence on Tuesday to appreciate her honesty. Padma, who works in T Nagar, had found an unclaimed bag containing gold ornaments during her shift. She immediately informed her supervisors and handed the bag to the Pondy Bazaar police station. Later on, the jewellery was returned to its rightful owners.

Padma was earlier felicitated by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, who presented her with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh in recognition of her act.

The visit follows Rajinikanth's meeting with a devoted fan, Rajini Sekhar, from Madurai on 25 January. Sekhar, who runs an eatery named after the actor and sells parottas at Rs 5 so they remain affordable, was invited to the star's Chennai home. Rajinikanth gifted him a gold chain.

Since 1975 The bond between #Rajinikanth and his fans..

Recently a viral video showed a person from madurai who is a diehard fan sells parotta at 5rs at his hotel. Thalaivar gifted gold chain



Best moment for a fan ❤️ That's how the bond between loyal fans and Rajini since 1975 pic.twitter.com/TCzW9oxxm5 — Minnal_Magy (@MagyMagesh1) January 25, 2026

Rajinikanth is currently filming Jailer 2 with director Nelson Dilipkumar. He is also expected to begin work on a comedy next, directed by Cibi Chakaravarthi and produced by Kamal Haasan.



Also Read: Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals Why He Opted Out Of Directing Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's Thalaivar 173: "I Can't Do Light-Hearted Films"