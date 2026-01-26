Lokesh Kanagaraj Reveals Why He Opted Out Of Directing Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan's <i>Thalaivar 173</i>: "I Can't Do Light-Hearted Films"

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's Thalaivar 173 has been courting controversy ever since it was announced. Initially, Lokesh Kanagaraj was supposed to direct the film, but he opted out of it. Recently, the ace director clarified why he had made the decision to opt out.

What's Happening

Addressing the media, Lokesh Kanakaraj said, "I wish to clarify a few points about the Rajinikanth-Kamal Haasan film, as I came in for a lot of criticism for it. It was at the time of Coolie's release that I met both (Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan) of them. Both said they wanted to do a film like this."

"For me, it was a big opportunity. I considered it an honour that two legends who were working together after 46 years were asking me to direct that film. But I had (to direct) 'Kaithi 2' at that time. So, I told the production team of 'Kaithi 2' that I wanted to finish this film first as I didn't know if I would get such an opportunity ever again," he explained.

Lokesh then went on to narrate what happened. He said, "I wrote the script for the Rajinikanth- Kamal Haasan film for one-and-a-half months sincerely. I did my best to make a film keeping both legends together. After one-and-a-half months, I met both stars individually and narrated the script to them. Both of them were equally excited about the story."

However, Lokesh said both stars had been doing films from the action genre continuously. "Both stars have continuously been doing action films. In the case of Rajinikanth sir, he has been doing action films right until Jailer 2. In the case of Kamal sir, his upcoming film being directed by Stunt choreographers Anbarivu will be heavy on action. Their thought was 'Should we again go in for an action film, without giving it a break?'. They wanted to do a light-hearted film, which is what I understood. However, I cannot do light-hearted films. So, I genuinely expressed that to them and walked out of the project," he said.

Background

The project has been one of the most anticipated collaborations, especially with Kamal Haasan producing a Rajinikanth film after decades.

After Lokesh, Sundar C had initially been announced as the director, but days later, he stepped away from the film, stating that "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances" had forced him to withdraw.

When asked about the development, Kamal Haasan told reporters, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don't have anything to add to it."

He added that as the producer, it is his responsibility to ensure the script aligns with the expectations of the film's star. "Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script," he said.

Kamal Haasan also hinted that a young filmmaker could be brought on board and described the team's creative direction by saying, "expect the unexpected."

In his press release, Sundar wrote, "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons (Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan) goes back a long way. I will always hold them in the highest regard."

Thalaivar 173 will reunite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on a film project after 46 years. Kamal Haasan officially confirmed the film during the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025.

Sundar C previously directed Rajinikanth in Arunachalam (1997) and Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam (2003). Now, the film is being directed by Don director Cibi Chakaravarthi.

