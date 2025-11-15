Kamal Haasan On Sundar C's Sudden Exit From <i>Thalaivar 173</i>: "Don't Have Anything To Add"

Kamal Haasan has addressed director Sundar C's sudden exit from Thalaivar 173, the upcoming Rajinikanth film that will be produced under his banner, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI).

What's Happening

The project has been one of the most anticipated collaborations, especially with Kamal Haasan producing a Rajinikanth film after decades.

Sundar C had initially been announced as the director, but days later, he stepped away from the film, stating that "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstance" had forced him to withdraw.

When asked about the development, Kamal Haasan told reporters, "Sundar C has explained the reason for his withdrawal from the project through a press release. I don't have anything to add to it."

He added that as the producer, it is his responsibility to ensure the script aligns with the expectations of the film's star. "Until my star is satisfied with the script, we will keep scouting for it. We are currently in the process of finalising a quality script," he said.

Kamal Haasan also hinted that a young filmmaker could be brought on board and described the team's creative direction by saying, "expect the unexpected."

Background

In his press release, Sundar wrote, "In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams. My association with these two icons (Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan) goes back a long way. I will always hold them in the highest regard."

Thalaivar 173 will reunite Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth on a film project after 46 years. Kamal Haasan officially confirmed the film during the NEXA SIIMA Awards 2025.

Sundar C previously directed Rajinikanth in Arunachalam (1997) and Kamal Haasan in Anbe Sivam (2003).