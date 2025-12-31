"Grave Sin": Nushrratt Bharuccha Faces Backlash Over Mahakal Temple Visit

Nushrratt Bharuccha recently visited the Shri Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The actress participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti and was honoured with a stole by the temple priests.

Nushrratt's temple visit, intended to seek blessings ahead of the New Year 2026, became a subject of discussion due to her Muslim faith and religious tolerance. Some people questioned her decision to visit a Hindu temple, while one Muslim leader criticised her actions as a "grave sin".

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, the National President of the All India Muslim Jamaat, stated that her acts of performing puja and applying sandalwood are a "grave sin", according to Sharia law. He asserted that such actions are against the fundamental principles of Islam. The Maulana demanded that the actress must offer repentance and recite the Kalma.

#WATCH | Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh: On Nusrat Bharucha's visit to Mahakal Temple, National President, All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi says, "... Nusrat Bharucha visited the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, where she performed puja rituals. According to Sharia,… pic.twitter.com/EpAfc0gaM4 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2025

Nushrratt Bharuccha has been open about her liberal views on faith. In an interview with Shubhankar Mishra, the actress shared that she believes in finding peace in various places of worship, whether it's a temple, mosque, or church. “For me, my faith is real. Unreal things happen, and that's what strengthens my belief. That's why I'm still connected, still strong, and I know I have to follow this path," she said.

"Wherever you find peace, whether it's in a mandir, a gurudwara, or a church, you should go there. I even say this openly: I pray namaz. If I get time, I pray five times a day. I even carry my prayer mat while travelling. Wherever I go, I find the same peace and calm. I've always believed there's one God, and different paths to connect with Him. And I want to explore all those paths," Nushrratt Bharuccha added.

On the work front, Nushrratt Bharuccha was last seen in the silent film Ufff Yeh Siyapaa. Her next major upcoming project is the film Bun Tikki, scheduled for a 2026 release.

ALSO READ: Drishyam 3 Controversy Explained: Akshaye Khanna's Exit, Legal Notice To Jaideep Ahlawat's Entry