<i>Drishyam 3</i> Controversy Explained: Akshaye Khanna's Exit, Legal Notice To Jaideep Ahlawat's Entry

Drishyam 3, the third installment in the successful thriller franchise, has been making headlines for quite some time. The film's announcement teaser was released earlier this month, featuring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor. The project has grabbed headlines for several reasons. Here is what we know about the Drishyam 3 controversy so far:

Akshaye Khanna Quits Drishyam 3

Amid all the excitement for Drishyam 3, reports emerged that Akshaye Khanna had opted out of the third part. The actor's exit is attributed to disagreements over his remuneration and look in the film. He reportedly demanded Rs 21 crore following the twin successes of Dhurandhar and Chhaava.

"Akshaye was menacing as the villain in Chhaava, while he stole the show, and how, in Dhurandhar. He has become the next big thing. Realising the same, he decided to revise his fees. Accordingly, he asked for Rs 21 crore from the makers of Drishyam 3," a source told Bollywood Hungama.

Another point of contention between Akshaye Khanna and the Drishyam 3 team was his request to wear a wig for his role. "Akshaye suggested he'd like to wear a wig. The makers were not comfortable with the idea, probably because he was without a wig in the second part," the source added.



Drishyam 3 Producer On Akshaye Khanna's Exit

While reports hinted that Akshaye Khanna walked out of Drishyam 3 after the success of Dhurandhar, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak of Panorama Studios clarified that the actor actually left the project just a day before the release of the Aditya Dhar directorial, in an interview with The Times of India.

Pathak expressed surprise over Akshaye Khanna's decision to exit, recalling that the actor had initially been very enthusiastic about the project. After hearing the script, Akshaye had reportedly hugged the director and confidently predicted that the film would earn over Rs 500 crore.

Speaking to NDTV, Pathak said Akshaye's fee was renegotiated three times and denied that money was the main reason for his exit. He added that the actor stopped responding to calls after these talks, which led Panorama Studios to start the process of sending him a legal notice.



The producer also revealed that disagreements over the hairstyle of Akshaye's character, IG Tarun Ahlawat, contributed to the fallout. He said the team tried to resolve the issue internally, but communication eventually broke down completely.

Is Jaideep Ahlawat Replacing Akshaye Khanna In Drishyam 3?

Amidst the controversy surrounding Akshaye Khanna's exit, rumours emerged that Jaideep Ahlawat had replaced him in the film. However, director Abhishek Pathak denied these reports in an interview with Bombay Times. The filmmaker said, "No, Jaideep is not replacing Akshaye. I'm writing a new character."

He also revealed Ajay Devgn's reaction to the whole situation. He added, "Ajay left it to me completely. Anyway, it's more about me, Akshaye, and the production. So, I would rather leave that aspect of how we dealt with it out."

The filming schedule for Drishyam 3 is slated to commence in Goa on January 8, with production expected to continue until the end of February. The entire cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, is scheduled to be present for the Goa leg of the shoot.

Presented by Star Studio18, Drishyam 3 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Abhishek, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh. The film is all set to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.



